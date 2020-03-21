Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.2% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $229.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.01 and its 200-day moving average is $269.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.