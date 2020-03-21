Claymore (CLM) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Claymore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX. Claymore has a market cap of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.91 or 0.02764195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00194226 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken.

Claymore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

