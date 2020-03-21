Claymore Hits Market Capitalization of $1,562.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Claymore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.03 or 0.02671217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00191854 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00040586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00035678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

