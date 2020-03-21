CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.12.

CCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 12.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $745.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

