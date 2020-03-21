ClearPoll (POLL) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One ClearPoll token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. ClearPoll has a total market capitalization of $63,111.64 and approximately $2.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.02716532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00194486 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. ClearPoll’s official website is polltokens.io.

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

