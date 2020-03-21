Clipper Coin (CCC) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. Clipper Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $9.59 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clipper Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin. Over the last week, Clipper Coin has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00053392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.91 or 0.04365638 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00068909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00038279 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015593 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011568 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

Clipper Coin is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap.

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

