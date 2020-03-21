Clipper Realty Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Clipper Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years. Clipper Realty has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

CLPR opened at $5.78 on Friday. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.94 million, a PE ratio of -52.55 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Clipper Realty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.