CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,382.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 18% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $788,069.95 and $17,382.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002337 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004050 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001099 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033648 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,414,915 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin, YoBit, Bitbns, Mercatox and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.