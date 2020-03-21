Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 988,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,714 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Clorox worth $151,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $704,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.07.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox stock traded down $14.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,570,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.98. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

