CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,591,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184,012 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.91% of CMS Energy worth $162,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 13.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 300,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,188,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,272,000 after buying an additional 164,375 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

CMS stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

