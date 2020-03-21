CNA Financial Corp Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $229.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.01 and a 200 day moving average of $269.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

