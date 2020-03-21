CNH Partners LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.24% of IMPINJ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in IMPINJ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 104,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IMPINJ by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in IMPINJ by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in IMPINJ by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PI opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.16. IMPINJ Inc has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

In other news, VP Denise Masters sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $37,839.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,849.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $295,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,956.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,700 and sold 23,294 shares valued at $594,958. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

