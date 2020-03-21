CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000.

LGL Systems Acquisition stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.37.

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies in the aerospace, defense, and communications industries.

