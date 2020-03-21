CNH Partners LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA)

CNH Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned about 1.08% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDA stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

About ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

