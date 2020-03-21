Co-Diagnostics’ (CODX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CODX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

CODX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 4,329,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,377,018. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $21.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.50% of Co-Diagnostics worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

