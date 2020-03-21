Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given News Impact Rating of -5.00

News stories about Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been trending extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cognizant Technology Solutions earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the information technology service provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Cognizant Technology Solutions’ score:

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. 6,527,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.99. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,314 shares of company stock worth $10,810,696 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.