Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE CNS opened at $37.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,064,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 23,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

