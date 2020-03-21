CoinFi (COFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $197,025.66

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $197,025.66 and $16,353.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Cobinhood, Kucoin and FCoin. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.02660001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00193720 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,092,822 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, IDEX, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

