CoinPoker (CHP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,825.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Allcoin, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). CoinPoker has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $2,825.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.02670528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00192969 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 293,244,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,146,285 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.