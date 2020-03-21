CoinUs (CNUS) Trading Down 20.9% This Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a total market cap of $125,187.58 and $946.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000188 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000122 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

