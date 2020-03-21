Color Platform (CLR) Market Cap Reaches $1.05 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $40,835.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

