Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2020

Equities analysts expect Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Columbia Banking System reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.07. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.71.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

