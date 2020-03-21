Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.67% of Columbia Banking System worth $107,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,416,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,625,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,819,000 after purchasing an additional 127,171 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,478,000 after purchasing an additional 244,039 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 763,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 566,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.07. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,842.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

