Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,501,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,014 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.28% of Columbia Property Trust worth $31,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 2,251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 520,264 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 3,734.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 791,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 770,823 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover purchased 2,700 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Nelson Mills purchased 21,056 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $184,240.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 48,754 shares of company stock worth $616,994. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CXP traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $8.75. 2,058,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,742. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

