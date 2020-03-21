Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.3% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

