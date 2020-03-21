Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.66% of Comfort Systems USA worth $30,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 491,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,200. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.34. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.50 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

