Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will report $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Commscope’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Commscope reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commscope will report full-year sales of $9.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The company’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

In other news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Commscope by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,860,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,398,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Commscope by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commscope by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after acquiring an additional 216,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.67. Commscope has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

