Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.74 Million

Equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will announce sales of $387.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $383.57 million to $390.23 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $452.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CODI. ValuEngine cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

NYSE:CODI opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.08. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $26.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $782.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,685.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,914.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 221,475 shares of company stock worth $3,602,520 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.