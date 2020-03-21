Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

CMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

