Conceal (CCX) Trading Up 4.1% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Conceal has a market cap of $319,448.18 and $56,215.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000747 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.01142619 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00049626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00034641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00200672 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008188 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00091570 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,770,184 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,714 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX, Sistemkoin and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

