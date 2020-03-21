CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of CONMED worth $30,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. FMR LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CONMED by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CONMED by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director John L. Workman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,392.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.87. 611,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CONMED from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

