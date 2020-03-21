ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,004,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.84% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $25,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Stephens increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In related news, Director William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $80,015.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Baier purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,385.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNOB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 399,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $427.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

