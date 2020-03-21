Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 156.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,609 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,486,000 after purchasing an additional 334,527 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,005,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 786,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,318,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.35.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.