Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 183.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,939,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 531,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after purchasing an additional 48,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.35.

In other news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $214.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

