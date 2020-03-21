Content Value Network (CVNT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $499,916.00

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Content Value Network token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, BitMax and BitForex. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $499,916.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, UEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

