ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0025

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bilaxy, Huobi and UEX. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $103,348.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ContentBox has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006045 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CPDAX, DDEX, UEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

