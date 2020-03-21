Contentos Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Contentos has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $3.43 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00054495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.68 or 0.04317468 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00070549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038256 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016070 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011982 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 9,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,168,059 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

