Contrasting Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Lekoil (NASDAQ:LEKOF)

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.8% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Abraxas Petroleum and Lekoil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum 1 5 0 0 1.83 Lekoil 0 1 0 0 2.00

Abraxas Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 733.33%. Given Abraxas Petroleum’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Abraxas Petroleum is more favorable than Lekoil.

Volatility & Risk

Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lekoil has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Lekoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum 43.17% 9.26% 3.45% Lekoil N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Lekoil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum $149.17 million 0.14 $57.82 million $0.18 0.67 Lekoil $48.69 million N/A -$7.92 million N/A N/A

Abraxas Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Lekoil.

Summary

Abraxas Petroleum beats Lekoil on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves were 67.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Lekoil Company Profile

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. It also holds a 62% interest in the OPL 325 located in the Dahomey Basin; and a 77.5% interest in the Namibia Blocks 2514B located. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Lagos, Nigeria.

