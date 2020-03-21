Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,408 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Copart worth $109,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.55. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. Copart’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

