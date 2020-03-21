Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Million

Brokerages expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) to announce sales of $1.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $9.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.46 million, with estimates ranging from $6.04 million to $45.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 197.69% and a negative return on equity of 227.79%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, insider Barbara White acquired 15,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,614.92. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 632,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP now owns 5,045,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $320.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

