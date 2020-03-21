Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,627,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,614,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Corning worth $309,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

