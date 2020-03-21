Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 145.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,493 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Corning were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whitnell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Corning by 69.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $18.86. 7,795,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,268,653. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.