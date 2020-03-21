Cortex (CTXC) Trading 42% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Cortex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00001009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, CoinTiger, OKEx and DragonEX. Cortex has a market cap of $15.71 million and $5.84 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.02657778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193932 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, BitForex, Huobi, CoinEx, Ethfinex, DEx.top, DragonEX, CoinBene, CoinTiger, DDEX and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.