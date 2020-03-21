Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,588 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cosan were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CZZ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cosan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 126,206 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cosan by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cosan by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cosan by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 582,472 shares during the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cosan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of Cosan stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. 1,680,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,331. Cosan Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.