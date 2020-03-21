COTI (COTI) Hits Market Cap of $4.47 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. COTI has a market cap of $4.47 million and $1.65 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.93 or 0.02773234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00193668 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00040614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 312,250,374 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

