COTI Reaches One Day Volume of $2.62 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, COTI has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. COTI has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $2.62 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.03 or 0.02671217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00191854 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00040586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00035678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 312,250,374 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. The official website for COTI is coti.io. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

