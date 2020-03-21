Couchain (COU) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $4,183.23 and $4,661.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Couchain has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00053540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.15 or 0.04403561 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00070329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038470 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011822 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003734 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain (COU) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

