Counterparty Hits Market Cap of $3.09 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Counterparty has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00019095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Zaif. Counterparty has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $453.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,180.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.79 or 0.03572321 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00671008 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000591 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,357 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Counterparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Poloniex, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

