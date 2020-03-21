Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693,361 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,961 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Covanta worth $25,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Covanta in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other Covanta news, Director Robert S. Silberman purchased 20,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. Covanta Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

