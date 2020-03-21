Cream (CRM) Trading Up 224.5% This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 224.5% higher against the US dollar. Cream has a market cap of $20,681.50 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.01158780 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00035036 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00174736 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008356 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00092138 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

